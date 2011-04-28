WATCH: After A Big Shouting Fest Lawrence O'Donnell Kicks Crazy Birther Orly Taitz Off His Show

Last night, Lawrence O’Donnell, who has gamed this birther thing better than anyone else on cable, invited Orly Taitz, aka the “Queen of the Birthers”, onto his show.



O’Donnell proceeded to ask Taitz if she would like “to apologise for the crusade that you have mounted against those simple truths” now that President Obama’s birth certificate has been released

Turns out that she was not actually ready to apologise and instead brought with her yet another document that she said was Obama’s selective service record.

O’Donnell did not let her get far with that and the segment quickly devolved into a giant shouting fest, with Taitz calling O’Donnell’s show “an Obama propaganda machine.”

When it became clear that Taitz had no interest in talking about Obama’s birth certificate, and that O’Donnell was not going to let her talk about anything else, he cut the interview off and offered an apology to his viewers.

“I invited a crazy person on the show to see if a crazy person faced with the thing that the crazy person was trying to get for two and a half years could say something responsive, something human, to the document that was released today, that she’s never seen before in her life and she wants to play with all of her of other kids’ toys and all of her other crazy documents. I did not expect this to go this way. I thought she was going to address the birth certificate. We were told she was going to address the birth certificate. She’s afraid to address the birth certificate obviously.”

O’Donnell seemed genuinely angry by the interview but what exactly did he expect would happen when he brought her on? Answer: A viral video clip. Success!

