HILARIOUS: MSNBC Launches Epic Takedown Of Newt Gingrich's Extramarital Affair Apology

Lawrence O’Donnell gave Newt Gingrich‘s apology on Pat Robertson‘s Christian Broadcasting Network, where Newt revealed that he’d been driven to cheat on his cancer-ridden wife by his love of America, the “rewrite treatment.”



The MSNBC anchor attacked the Republican for “pretending” to confess his sins, pausing Gingrich’s statement to add quips and “facts.”

(O’Donnell’s inserts in brackets)

“There’s no question that at times in my life, [specifically when I was leading the attack on Bill Clinton for having extramarital sex] partially driven by how passionately I felt about [extramarital sex] that I worked far too hard [to make sure that extramarital sexual] things happened in my life that were not appropriate and what I can tell you is that when [I did extramarital sexual things] that were wrong, I wasn’t trapped in situational ethics, I was doing things that were wrong and yet I was doing them [just like Bill Clinton]. I felt that I felt compelled to seek God’s forgiveness [for obvious political reasons]. Not God’s understand [because there’s a limit to how much even God can understand], but God’s forgiveness and I do believe in a forgiving God [but not an understanding God. That would be asking too much of God. He’s only God, after all.] I think most people deep down think there’s a forgiving God. [I, for one, am betting my entire political career on it.] Somebody once said that when we’re young we seek justice, but when we’re older, we seek mercy. [And money. And power. And, of course, Viagra.] There’s something to that, I think. [No, I don’t think. I know there’s definitely something to that. Especially the power and the Viagra thing.]”

O’Donnell continues on this line for another three minutes, building to the kicker:

“To my devoted third, and possible final wife, Callista, I would just like to say, ‘Don’t wait up, honey. Working late again tonight.'”

Video below.



