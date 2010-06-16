Lawrence O’Donnell Is Getting His Own Primetime Show On MSNBC

MSNBC’s longtime senior political analyst and frequent “Countdown With Keith Olbermann” guest Lawrence O’Donnell is getting his own weeknight show that will air in place of the usual Olbermann repeats at 10 p.m., the network announced today.



Here’s more from MSNBC:

NEW YORK – June 15, 2010 – Lawrence O’Donnell will host a new weeknight primetime hour on MSNBC. O’Donnell will begin work full-time with the network immediately to begin planning for a new 10 p.m. ET show. The announcement was made by Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC.

“Lawrence O’Donnell is an incredible talent, who our audience has gotten to know throughout the years, most recently as Keith Olbermann’s principal guest host on ‘Countdown.’ It’s great to have another anchor of his calibre on the network,” said Griffin. “This makes us a bigger and better network.”

“I’ve had a part-time job at MSNBC for 14 years,” said O’Donnell. “Now that the network and I have gotten to know each other, I’m thrilled to be going full time.”

O’Donnell has been a MSNBC Political Analyst since the network’s launch in 1996, and has served as the regular guest host for “Countdown with Keith Olbermann.” He has also been the guest host for “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” “The Ed Show” and “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

O’Donnell was an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer for the NBC series “The West Wing” and creator and executive producer of the NBC series, “Mister Sterling.”

From 1989 through 1992, O’Donnell served as Senior Advisor to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. In 1992, he was Chief of Staff to the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works. From 1993 through 1995 he was the Chief of Staff of the Senate Finance Committee. He first began working with Sen. Moynihan as Director of Communications in the Senator’s 1988 re-election campaign. A writer prior to entering politics and government, O’Donnell published the book Deadly Force (1983), which was adapted as a CBS movie in 1986. He has written essays and articles for several publications including The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, People, Spy, and Boston Magazine. O’Donnell has also appeared on NBC News’ “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” “Charlie Rose,” and several other programs. Suffolk University awarded O’Donnell an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, in 2001.

Born in Boston, O’Donnell is a graduate of Harvard College.

