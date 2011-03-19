Lawrence O'Donnell Begs America To Listen To Him Instead Of Glenn Beck: The World Is NOT Ending

From last night’s the Last Word: Lawrence O’Donnell wants you to know the world is not ending.



In addition: The book of Revelations is fictional. Bill O’Reilly can’t criticise the media for over-hyping the Japan crisis because it’s impossible to overhype something you don’t fully understand (who knew?) and Glenn Beck is misleading people by suggesting these might be the end days.

Glenn Beck doesn’t know if this is the end of the world. luckily for you, I do know. I know, and I know it with absolute certainty, this absolutely is not, it is not the end of the world….I do. I do know. There’s another guy on MSNBC who can tell you with absolute certainty beyond a shady of a doubt that it is not the end of the world. What do I have to do? Change the title to “It’s not the end of the world show”?

Alas, if only it were that easy for Lawrence to get more viewers.

I do know. I know. I really do know. I’m not kidding about this. I know it’s not the end of the world. listen to me. don’t listen to Beck. For the sake of your children and your grandchildren, listen to me. It’s not the end of the world.

Good thing there’s no real news out there to cover.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.