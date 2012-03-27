Lawrence O’Donnell Goes Ballistic On Zimmerman's Lawyer, Interviews Empty Chair After He Runs Out Of Studio

George Zimmerman’s lawyer, Craig Sonner was supposed to appear on MSNBC’s The Last Word tonight. But he cancelled the interview at the very last minute, and Lawrence O’Donnell was clearly ticked off when the cameras began rolling.



“Craig Sonner has been the first guest in the history of this particular show to get scared. To be terrified, so terrified of coming on this show that he has literally run away. He is in our car right now taking him home from our studio,” O’Donnell began the segment.

About five minutes later, the anchor turned his attention to an empty chair — the one Sonner would have been sitting in — and began pelting it with questions like “who is paying you?,” “who hired you?,” and “Do you have photographs of your client’s broken nose?”

The faux interview begins around 6:25:



