The government just declassified a huge archive of never-before-seen nuclear tests -- here's the chilling footage

Between 1945 and 1962, the US conducted 210 atmospheric nuclear tests. The tests were filmed at different angles with multiple cameras that could capture 2,400 frames per second. But that footage has been classified, until now.

Lawrence Livermore National Lab just declassified a huge archive of this footage. It’s a chilling reminder of nuclear weapons’ power to destroy.

