Top Brooklyn Nets Assistant Coach Will Get Paid $US1 Million To 'Write Daily Reports' After Getting Demoted By Jason Kidd

Lawrence Frank, the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA,

has been “reassigned” by the Brooklyn Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo first reported.

Frank was rookie coach Jason Kidd’s right hand man. He sat on the bench and was responsible for helping Kidd make the dramatic transition from player to coach.

Last night Frank was essentially demoted. He will no longer be on the bench, and his job will now be “writing daily reports,” according to Wojnarowski.

Woj says it all stems from a dust-up in early November:

“Hours after a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic — Kidd’s first game on the bench following a two-game suspension to start the season — the entire coaching staff witnessed Kidd lose his temper with Frank and escalate a strangely uneasy and brief coaching partnership together.” “There had been conversations about moving forward together in recent weeks, league sources said, but the decision to let go of Frank was Kidd’s choice.”

Frank is an experienced and highly regarded assistant coach. As a result, he has a uniquely lucrative contract which pays him $US1 million annually for six years.

That’s a lot of money for a guy who’s job description just dramatically changed.

The Nets are 5-13 after getting blown out by Denver on Tuesday night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.