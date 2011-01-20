Google Ventures Leads Investment In Legal Q&A Site LawPivot, Invites It To Work In The Googleplex

Photo: Lawpivot

LawPivot, a legal Q&A site, just announced a $600,000 round of seed funding from Google Ventures, and a handful of angel investors.The company also says it’s going to be moving onto Google’s campus in the company’s startup incubator where it will have access to a number of Google’s resources.



Unlike Quora, the hottest company in the Q&A space today, LawPivot is not a freewheeling open environment.

Companies submit legal questions on LawPivot, which then gets answers from lawyers using LawPivot to answer those questions. The answers are then sent back to the company.

LawPivot CEO Jay Mandal tells us companies get about 3 responses for every question asked. He says lawyers answer questions because it provides a lead for them in finding clients.

We assume the user base is tiny now (Mandal wouldn’t say), but if LawPivot executes on its idea, it could potentially address a large market. Imagine if it could help every person or company looking for legal advice?

The business plan is to start charging a small fee to companies and lawyers somewhere down the road.

One other thing we had to ask Mandal about was the company’s name. Pivot is such a played out word in startup land that we had to know why they chose LawPivot. Mandal said, “We started the company before the word took off!”

Fair enough, it was started at the end of 2009, and pivot became a joke in 2010.

