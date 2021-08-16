Lawmakers who served in the US military express frustration after Taliban forces took over Afghanistan

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said describing the situation in Afghanistan as “anything short of a disaster would be dishonest” and said it “was avoidable.”

“The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat,” he said in a statement. “For months, I have been calling on the Administration to evacuate our allies immediately — not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more ‘orderly.'”

Moulton, who served in the Marine Corps during the Iraq War, went on to say former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “set in motion” what would eventually lead to the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

“Today’s tragedy must also serve as a wakeup call to Congress, who holds ultimate, Constitutional responsibility for sending our best and brightest to war on the nation’s behalf,” he said. “Successive leaders of both parties have failed to hold the votes for re-authorizing this conflict for the last two decades since we invaded to find Osama bin Laden.”

“For that, all of us in Congress should be ashamed.”