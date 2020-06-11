'Don't you have a bunker to be in?' Lawmakers hit back at Trump after he ranted on Twitter about Seattle protests

David Ryder/Getty Images Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ sign hangs on the exterior of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Lawmakers from Washington state sparred with President Donald Trump on Twitter on Wednesday after he ranted about protests in Seattle.

In a series of tweets, Trump said Seattle was being taken over by “terrorists,” and that Gov. Jay Inslee needed to “take back” his city.

In response, Inslee told Trump to quit tweeting and stay out of Washington state’s business.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also fired back at Trump for criticising the state’s leadership, tweeting: “Don’t you have a bunker to be in?”

Earlier this week, protesters in Seattle took over part of the city, dubbing it an “autonomous zone.”

Lawmakers from Washington state sparred with President Donald Trump on Twitter on Thursday after he called out the city for letting protests get out of control.

Trump first took a shot at Gov. Jay Inslee, telling him that if he didn’t “take back” his city, Trump would have to step in.

“These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” Trump tweeted.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

In another tweet, Trump claimed that “terrorists” have taken over Seattle.

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

In response, Inslee told Trump to “stoop” tweeting and stay out of Washington’s business.

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted, “Go back to your bunker,” referencing reports that Trump and his family rushed to a secure bunker under the White House after several protesters breached the barricades near the White House lawn on May 29.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also responded with a nod to the bunker.

Don’t you have a bunker to be in? https://t.co/pywCiDfCml — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 11, 2020

Protests have broken out across all 50 states and across the globe in response to the death of George Floyd, who was died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over several minutes.

Earlier this week, protesters in Seattle took over part of the city, dubbing it an “autonomous zone.” The area, which includes a portion of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood and the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, has become a space for community-building efforts and protest organising.

Activists in the Free Capitol Hill movement are calling for “the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus,” along with other demands including rent control, funding for education and arts, and reparations for victims of police brutality.

Protests in Seattle have been largely peaceful in recent days after reports indicated that police used tear gas and flashbangs to clear protesters out past curfew last week. On Tuesday, a group occupied the Seattle City Hall for a listen-in and to demand Durkan’s resignation.

“The City has so much healing and work to do – that is where Mayor Durkan will continue to spend her focus in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” read part of a Tuesday night statement from the mayor’s office.

“Mayor Durkan has worked non-stop over the last three months to keep our community safe and to address the inequities of the pandemic in our community,” the statement added. “Working together, we must focus our investments in opportunities for communities of colour and increase efforts that go even beyond what we built the first two years, like free college, expanding preschool, protecting domestic workers and rideshare drivers, building affordable housing, and investing in community-led youth safety programs.”

There have been incidences of violence at the protests. On Sunday, a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters and shot a man. Another man drove his car through a bicycle line of protesters on Wednesday, though no serious injuries were reported.

