Lawmakers Meet (Briefly) On Debt Ceiling, Still No Deal

Photo: Flickr

Update 2: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the meeting:”We are still hopeful for a large bipartisan agreement, which means more stability for our economy, more growth and jobs, and more deficit reduction over a longer period of time.”



Update: President Obama will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. tomorrow on the status of the debt ceiling talks, the White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said.

Original: President Barack Obama hosted congressional lawmakers for negotiations on raising the debt ceiling and lowering the deficit Sunday night.

The approximately 75-minute meeting was shorter than expected, and no deal was reached.

Congressional leaders will return to the White House Monday to continue discussions on an agreement before the August 2 deadline.

Asked by a reporter at the beginning fo the meeting whether a deal could be reached in 10 days — allowing time for legislation to be drafted and passed — Obama replied “We need to.”

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.