Maine lawmaker apologizes for suggesting Obama has family members in ISIS

Maine State Sen. Michael Willette (R) apologised on Monday for a Facebook post that jokingly said President Barack Obama has family members in the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS).

On March 1, Willette shared a photo of Obama with text referring to his supposed terrorist relatives, according to the Portland Press Herald. Obama has long been dogged by conspiracy theories claiming he is a Muslim.

“WHY HAVEN’T I DONE ANYTHING ABOUT ISIS? BECAUSE I’LL DEAL WITH THEM AT THE FAMILY UNION,” the text read, taking the voice of Obama.

When he posted the photo, Willette suggested he resisted the urge to post similar things about Obama in the past.

“I’ve been very good over the past year and a half about not posting things about Obama, but this one was too good to pass up,” he wrote. “I promise this will be the last one for some time.”

In a statement released to several media outlets on Monday, the Republican lawmaker apologised and said he regretted the post.

“I apologise for posting this on Facebook,” he said, according to WMTW News 8. “Like too many people these days, I fell into the trap of posting something first and then thinking later. It was an error in judgment.”

