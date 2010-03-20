Law Student Spring Break Tweets: Is Anyone Having Any Fun?

Erin Geiger Smith, Lauren Streib
SBTweetCover

Law students across the country have spent the last two weeks avoiding the hallowed, dusty halls of the law library, thanks to spring break.

At least we assumed so. Several had a great time, but some spent their week off hitting the books.

While we could pontificate on how the job market’s keeping them down and how it’s hard to budget an exotic trip when you’re living on law school loans, it’s more fun to see what real students are saying, in 140 characters or less.

RISK: the new Rio

Cancun > HLS

Law School Sends People To The Pastures

We Vote For More Procrastination

Go Golden Eagles!

SUCKERS!

It was someone from Scrubs. Sigh.

Well when you put it that way, it doesn't sound fun at all.

It Never Ends

What?

Insomnia does not check the school calendar.

This is what Spring Break normally sounds like.

Hindsight is 20/20

Professors Have No Respect For The Hung Over

At least the bar exam is over...

If being back in class really seems that torturous, at least you're not facing the bar....yet. Here's what some law students had to say about that stressfest:

