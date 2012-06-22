Pre-Law Students Have Mixed-Up Priorities When Choosing A School: Survey

Photo: Flickr/pennstatelive

For pre-law students, the prospect of unemployment doesn’t blot out the sparkle of graduating from an Ivy League school.Pre-law students care more about a law school’s ranking than its job placement numbers, according to a Kaplan Test Prep Survey released Tuesday.



Kaplan got responses from 645 prospective law students to the question “What is most important to you when picking a law school to apply to?”

30-two per cent said the law school’s ranking, while only 8 per cent chose job-placement statistics.

The numbers of the 2012 survey are shocking, since 2011 law grads face one of the worst job markets in years.

