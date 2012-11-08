Law Students Turned Out In Droves Yesterday To Protect Voters' Rights

Polling station in North Carolina

Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

Election Day is always crazy, but yesterday hundreds of law students took on the electoral process to make things just a little bit easier for their fellow citizens.While students across the country monitored lawsuits and analysed results, students in North Carolina and Arizona took the most proactive step to protect the polls.



University of North Carolina School of Law students teamed up with nonpartisan group Election Protection to keep track of voter intimidation allegations as well as reports of people improperly handing out campaign material at polling places, The National Law Journal reported Tuesday.

University of Arizona law students also worked with Election protection to keep an eye on polling places in Pima County, Ariz. Volunteers helped voters work their way through the state’s redistricting and kept them informed of their election day rights.

“We’ve also heard that some groups claiming to be nonpartisan will be at poll sites and will try to discourage people from voting, saying they don’t have the correct identification,” first-year student Nate Wade told the Journal. “We haven’t seen any of that yet, but we’re looking out for it. It’s all about making sure people get to vote.”

Law students at the College of William & Mary also created VOTEline where they answered voters’ questions about the election to ensure they were able to get out to vote.

