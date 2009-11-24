Law Student Refuses To Give Up Laptop; Disarms Gunman

It’s almost finals time. Do not mess with a law student and his laptop.



A man holding a rifle burst in to a crowded Michigan coffee shop at 1:30 a.m. Thursday and demanded the patrons stack their laptops and valuables on a table.

Shady Yassin, a 25-year-old 3L at Cooley Law School, was not interested in giving away his computer. So he “saw an opportunity to the take the gun away” and did just that.

The then-gunless gunman fled on foot. Yassin and another patron chased him, but he got away.

Grand Rapids Press has the full story, and local News 8’s video report is below. The ABA Journal covers the story here.

It was not necessarily a quick grab of the gun — the video shows Yassin struggling with the man before he he wrestles the gun away. It turns out the gun was not loaded, but of course no one in the coffee shop knew that at the time.

Yassin plans to be a criminal defence attorney, and the experience did not change his mind about his future career. “It’s funny because, someday, I’m going to be defending guys like this,” he told the paper.



