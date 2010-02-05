The Must-Have iPhone Apps For Law Students





Whether you want food or fun, there’s an iPhone application designed to help you find it.

But the gadget can also be a valuable resource for law students. After all, books are heavy, but searchable mobile versions are not.

Many classic law school resources are available in app form, allowing students to access more information with less effort than ever before.

It is a good idea for students to get used to mobile efficiency anyway. Once you are a practicing attorney, there are apps for everything from keeping track of your CLE credits to tracking court dates.

Click here for the iPhone apps every law student needs >>>

Black's Law Dictionary – $49.99

No mobile law library is complete without Black's Law Dictionary. With more than 40,000 definitions and Westlaw hyperlinks, this app is a convenient version of the 1,700 page, 6 pound text. It also includes audio pronunciations of more than 7,000 terms so you won't look like a total idiot by mispronouncing a term in class.

Constitution for iPhone and iPod Touch – Free

There's nothing like the Preamble to get 1Ls ready to tackle the law. There are several versions of the U.S. Constitution for the iPhone. This one, from Clint Bagwell Consulting is free; most other versions are $.99.

iStudiez Pro – $2.99

organisation is key to keeping your sanity in law school. iStudiez lets you organise your schedule, assignments, study group dates, push alarms and includes colour labels–all the better to separate class, study and fun time.

Title 28 – $7.99

This app allows you to search, bookmark, and even email sections of Title 28, the part of the Code that deals with civil procedure and the federal court system.

Blackboard Learn – Free

Want to connect with your course management system on-the-go? That's what Blackboard's app is designed for, making course updates, grades and announcements accessible.

White Noise Lite – Free

Sleepless nights or snoring roommates can be remedied with TMSOFT's white noise app that includes sounds of the beach, crickets, rain, and others.

LexisNexis Get Cases & Shepardize® – Free

It doesn't have all the functions of the full-fledged online version, but LexisNexis' mobile version allows you to search cases and access summaries if you know the case citation.

Facebook – Free

There's no better way to stay connected to your friends from college and enemies from high school than Facebook. It's a decent distraction during lulls in class or while waiting for your study group to arrive.

Law in a Flash apps – $31.99 to $47.99

There are 16 Law in a Flash apps with mobile flash cards for nearly every law school subject from Civil Procedure to Wills & Trusts. Each app features more than 300 flash cards and include the ability to bookmark cards, add notes and 'shuffle.'

TweetDeck – Free

With law schools, professors and classmates taking up Twitter, it is becoming more and more useful for law students. TweetDeck allows the user to view multiple columns simultaneously, which means you can separate your law buddies' twitter feeds from Ryan Seacrest's tweets.

LawStack – Free

While students suggested many apps for the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Federal Rules of Evidence, one student described Law Stack as 'the coolest,' as it includes all the Federal Rules and Constitution in a single, searchable app.

FML Official – Free

For those times when life really sucks and you need to broadcast your frustration, there's FML (or F#ck My Life). Fmylife.com allows users to describe why their life is in the crapper and readers can vote 'I agree, your life sucks' or 'you totally deserved it.'

Fastcase – Free

Launched last week, the Fastcase app lets users search case law and statues. The mobile free law library saves your search history and allows you to save documents, too.

BARBRI – Free

The BARBRI app allows students enrolled in the program to access lectures, questions, and outlines to prepare for the bar exam.

