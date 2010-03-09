Law Schools Try To Help Graduates Get Work

In the news of the obvious, job offers for recent law school grads are down.



According to The Sacremento Bee, some schools are trying to reign in the damage and students find employment after graduation. Law students graduate with an average of $80,000 in debt.

Sacremento Bee: NALP’s [Executive Director James] Leipold said law schools are aware of the pressure on grads, so much so that 42 per cent of surveyed schools had created jobs for them.

“That’s huge,” Leipold said, his voice rising for emphasis. “They’re trying to create their own relief packages.”

The article does not really go into what exactly these school-created jobs are, but mentions the efforts of Boalt Hall, which launched a career development program and doubled its “Bridge Fellowships,” and the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law, which has a placement staff that has “redoubl[ed] their efforts.”

Applications to graduate schools have historically run counter-cyclical to the job market — less jobs, more students. But for those who entered law school right before or during the Great Recession’s impact, it’s a terrible time to be job hunting.

For now, the consolation is that things are not getting worse. Job loss in the sector has slowed to a near halt and in-house hiring may even increase this year.

If that’s not enough to whet your employment appetite, it is time to buy that employment counselor some chocolate and alcohol so you can score that job restocking books in the law library. There are worse things you could use your degree for.

Read the full article at The Sacremento Bee.

