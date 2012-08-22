Shocker: The Nation's Top 3 Law Schools Aren't That Popular With Prospective Students

Georgetown University Law centre

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Georgetown University Law centre received more applications in 2011 than any other law school in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.Here are the five schools that received the most applications, along with their overall ranking in U.S. News & World Report:



Georgetown University Law School received 9,413 applications and ranked 13 George Washington University received 7,846 applications and ranked 20 Columbia University received 7,459 applications and ranked 4 University of Virginia received 7,379 applications and ranked 7 University of California, Los Angeles received 7,328 applications and ranked 15

The top 3 law schools in the nation—respectively: Yale, Stanford, and Harvard—didn’t even make the top 10 for most applicants.

Why aren’t the most prestigious schools most popular with applicants? We’re not sure, but would welcome your comments below.

