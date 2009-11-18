Top 20 Law Schools For "Super Lawyers"

Erin Geiger Smith, Bianca Male
superman tbi

We’ve always loved the name Super Lawyers.  It evokes an image of a justice crusader, rushing in to save the First Amendment (or any Amendment!) from the clutches of evil. 

Of course, the actual Super Lawyers is a ranking of lawyers, regionally, based on a variety of factors including peer nominations, peer evaluations and third-party research. 

It’s not a perfect system (there’s a fair amount of politicking) but overall it’s definitely better to be on their lists than off, and firms are always touting their number of Super Lawyers. 

And now, for the first time ever, Super Lawyers has released a list of law school rankings, with the criteria being the number of graduates from that school who are Super Lawyers.  (So yes, as Above The Law notes, they’re keeping this a little in the family, so to speak.)

Their ranking system is not perfect either — though it’s by number of Super Lawyers per school, it does not take into account how big a school is.  (“Class size was not as big a factor as you might think,” Super Lawyer counters.  As you’ll notice, however, two of the top three are the two biggest law schools in the country.)

Either way, lists are fun.  And having one that attempts to measure how successful a law school’s graduates are — at least in the firm world — is as useful as any.  

In throwing their hat in the ring, the Super Lawyers issue a bit of critique of US News & World Report, the granddaddy of such rankings.  “Regional law schools have also been left out of rankings. U.S. News & World Report, for example, ranks only 100 law schools and places the rest of the schools in the country in either tier 3 or tier 4 without ranking them.” 

Following is the Super Lawyers’ top 20, plus how that school is ranked by US News.  See the entire Super Lawyers’ list here

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TOP 20 SCHOOLS FOR “SUPER LAWYERS” >

#1 Harvard Law School

U.S. News ranking: 2

#2 University of Michigan Law School

U.S. News ranking: 9

#3 The University of Texas School of Law

U.S. News ranking: Tied for 15

#4 University of Virginia School of Law

U.S. News ranking: 10

#5 Georgetown University Law centre

U.S. News ranking: 14

#6 New York University School of Law

U.S. News ranking: 5

#7 Columbia Law School

U.S. News ranking: 4

#8 University of Florida Levin College of Law

U.S. News ranking: 51

#9 University of California Berkeley School of Law - Boalt Hall

U.S. News ranking: Tied 6

#10 Yale Law School

U.S. News ranking: 1

#11 University of California Hastings College of the Law

U.S. News ranking: 39

Photo: University of California, Hastings College of the Law website

#12 The George Washington University Law School

U.S. News ranking: 28

#13 Boston University School of Law

U.S. News ranking: 20

#14 UCLA School of Law

U.S. News ranking: Tied 15

#15 University of Pennsylvania Law School

U.S. News ranking: 8

#16 The University of Chicago The Law School

U.S. News ranking: Tied 6

#17 Boston College Law School

U.S. News ranking: 26

#18 Northwestern University School of Law

U.S. News ranking: Tied 10

#19 Stanford Law School

U.S. News ranking: 3

#20 University of Miami School of Law

U.S. News ranking: 71

The Full Top 20

  1. Harvard Law School
  2. University of Michigan Law School
  3. The University of Texas School of Law
  4. Unviersity of Virginia School of Law
  5. Georgetown University School of Law
  6. New York University School of Law
  7. Columbia Law School
  8. University of Florida Levin College of Law
  9. University of California Berkely School of Law -- Boalt Hall
  10. Yale Law School
  11. University of California Hastings College of the Law
  12. The George Washington University Law School
  13. Boston University School of Law
  14. UCLA School of Law
  15. University of Pennsylvania Law School
  16. The University of Chicago The Law School
  17. Boston College Law School
  18. Northwestern University School of Law
  19. Stanford Law School
  20. University Miami School of Law

See the rest of the Super Lawyer list here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.