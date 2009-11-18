Top 20 Law Schools For "Super Lawyers"

We’ve always loved the name Super Lawyers. It evokes an image of a justice crusader, rushing in to save the First Amendment (or any Amendment!) from the clutches of evil.



Of course, the actual Super Lawyers is a ranking of lawyers, regionally, based on a variety of factors including peer nominations, peer evaluations and third-party research.

It’s not a perfect system (there’s a fair amount of politicking) but overall it’s definitely better to be on their lists than off, and firms are always touting their number of Super Lawyers.

And now, for the first time ever, Super Lawyers has released a list of law school rankings, with the criteria being the number of graduates from that school who are Super Lawyers. (So yes, as Above The Law notes, they’re keeping this a little in the family, so to speak.)

Their ranking system is not perfect either — though it’s by number of Super Lawyers per school, it does not take into account how big a school is. (“Class size was not as big a factor as you might think,” Super Lawyer counters. As you’ll notice, however, two of the top three are the two biggest law schools in the country.)

Either way, lists are fun. And having one that attempts to measure how successful a law school’s graduates are — at least in the firm world — is as useful as any.

In throwing their hat in the ring, the Super Lawyers issue a bit of critique of US News & World Report, the granddaddy of such rankings. “Regional law schools have also been left out of rankings. U.S. News & World Report, for example, ranks only 100 law schools and places the rest of the schools in the country in either tier 3 or tier 4 without ranking them.”

Following is the Super Lawyers’ top 20, plus how that school is ranked by US News. See the entire Super Lawyers’ list here.

