Law Schools Are Offering Prospective Students Sweet Deals Amid A Shortage Of Applicants

William Henderson

Photo: Indiana University Maurer School Of Law

Law schools are reportedly scrambling to fill their seats as young people become less enthusiastic about being lawyers post-recession.”I’m calling this the 100-year flood for law schools,” Indiana University law professor William Henderson told The Wall Street Journal Sunday. “People are groping for models on how to deal with this but none really exist; we’re in uncharted territory.”



Because the job market for law grads is so weak, fewer people are applying for law school, giving students bargaining advantage for a lower tuition and better scholarships, according to the Journal.

Some schools are reportedly sending letters to students looking to compete with offers from other schools, and they seem to be working.

A student who reportedly received an offer of $23,000 from Brooklyn Law School countered by saying he was wait-listed at North Carolina School of Law.

Within a week, Brooklyn Law school doubled the scholarship offer, according to The Journal.

The amount of scholarship money handed out has already soared for the 2011-12 year to $1 billion from $816 million in the 2008-09 year, according to The Journal.

“It’s an acknowledgment that it’s a competitive market out there and there are going to be other competitive offers,” UCLA’s dean for admissions and financial aid Robert Schwartz told The Journal.

DON’T MISS: Law Student Sues Federal Marshals After Getting Booted From Gupta Trial >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.