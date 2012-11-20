Law Schools Are Finally Coming To Terms With The Crappy Job Market

The law school bubble has been growing.

Photo: Flickr/MiiiSH

It seems law schools have finally noticed the gigantic bubble engulfing their industry. They’re cutting class size.Kaplan surveyed 123 admissions officers at ABA-accredited schools and found 51 per cent have cut the size of the entering class.



Not surprisingly, 63 per cent said they were cutting back on their student bodies because there are just fewer jobs out there.

For those who actually get accepted, paying for law school might be easier because 47 per cent of the schools surveyed had increased financial aid this year.

For those who actually get accepted, paying for law school might also be easier since 47 per cent of schools increased financial aid for 2012-13 students, the survey found.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/cms/posts?action=preview&mode=content&id=50aa5736ecad045b1b000014#ixzz2CgX4bS6B For those who actually get accepted, paying for law school might also be easier since 47 per cent of schools increased financial aid for 2012-13 students, the survey found.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/cms/posts?action=preview&mode=content&id=50aa5736ecad045b1b000014#ixzz2CgX4bS6B

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/cms/posts?action=preview&mode=content&id=50aa5736ecad045b1b000014#ixzz2CgX4bS6BFewer seats and more financial help will help prospective law students who really stand out, said Jeff Thomas, director of pre-law programs at Kaplan, in a press release.

“Now more than ever, being a highly competitive applicant may earn you great rewards,” Thomas said.

SEE ALSO: California Law Students ABA-Accredited Schools Blew Their Bar Exam Competition Out Of The Water >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.