Why Law School Is A Waste Of Money Unless You Get In To A Top School

Should you go to law school? The average debt of a 2012 law-school graduate (who took out at least one loan) was $US84,600 for public school and $US122,158 for private school.

To determine whether law school is a good investment for you, figure out where you will end up after graduation. The data offers a very clear picture based on which school you attend and how you rank among your peers.

