Law School Won't Tattle On Illegal Downloaders After All

Students at Brooklyn Law School watching those illegally downloaded episodes of Battlestar Galactica can breath a sigh of relief.



Yesterday the school was going to send the names of students downloading copyrighted material to the “copyright holders.”

But today they said they will use more of a cease and desist attack.

Tipsters sent the school’s memos to Above The Law. Here’s the basic chain of events:

Brooklyn Law School sent its students a memo saying the school’s Internet provider had notified them that illegal downloading was going on over their wireless network. Ominously, the school said that it was “ascertaining who is doing” the dowloading and once they had the names, they would turn them over to the copyright holders “for enforcement purposes.”

Scary!

But, after spending 24 hours in quiet contemplation and consulting the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, the school informed students that when it is able to get the names of the individuals, it will “notify them to cease such activity.” In complying with the DMCA, the school reasoned, “[W]e are not obligated to turn over the names of the alleged infringers to copyright holders and will not do so.”

Maybe Brooklyn Law School was not remiss in not looking at the DMCA yesterday, but was instead just determined to get their students some early courtroom experience via defending a copyright infringement suit. That is one way to teach about trebble damages!

Read the whole saga, with a whole lot of comments defending the illegal download, at Above the Law.

