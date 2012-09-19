An Obscure California Law School Has America's Most Indebted Graduates

An obscure law school in California is turning out students with the highest debt load in the country.



The dismal outlook for grads of California Western School of Law was detailed in a US News report on the highest law student debt loads.

The average debt load for Cal West students is $153,145 – meaning students would have to pay $930 a month on their loans, even if they stretched repayment out 25 years, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis.

Cal West’s 2011 graduates made salaries of roughly $65,000, the school says. That’s significantly less than a typical going rate of $160,000 for first-year associates at major firms.

