12 Faces Of The Law School Underemployment Crisis

Before the recession, it was a well-known fact in the law school world that a summer associate job at a law firm was a golden ticket to a job offer.

'The only way you didn't get an offer was if you did something stupid,' says Hardcastle, a 2010 graduate of The George Washington University Law School. 'That paradigm certainly shifted (the summer after my second year).'

Hardcastle secured a summer associate job at a large Philadelphia law firm, but all of the associates were told upfront that hiring decisions would be much more difficult that year. Of 22 summer associates, only nine received offers.

'I was told in November that I wouldn't be extended an offer,' he says. 'So basically at that point, it's a strange thing to be told that the path that was trodden by so many before you isn't the one you will be taking. Particularly, going to a good school, getting fairly good grades. That was tough, and you trod along.'

A year later in November 2010, having passed the New Jersey bar and Pennsylvania bar exams, Hardcastle was preparing for the job hunt, when he heard of an opportunity with a single practitioner in Somerville, New Jersey, who was looking to expand his practice into the growing legal bankruptcy field. Hardcastle got the job, and has since worked to gain clients and expertise.

'I spent a week down in the Trenton law library reading about bankruptcy as I hadn't taken any bankruptcy classes in law school,' he says. 'I thought it was something I could do, something I was relatively interested in.'

While he isn't where he expected to be after law school, Hardcastle says he does not regret his career choice. Still, he advises against law school for those not set on the legal profession.

'I don't know if this bears repeating, but things have changed and they have changed substantially, and I would anticipate that they are going to continue to change,' he says. 'So don't go to law school as an alternative to starting your life because you don't know what else you want to do. It's not worth it unless you have someone footing the bill entirely. Like any other profession, there are going to be winners and there are going to be losers.'