Law School Tuition Is About To Jump To The Most Outrageous Levels Yet

Jobs in the legal industry are extremely difficult to come by.



And law schools across the country are admitting fewer and fewer students to cope with the shrinking job market.

But it’s about to get even worse, according to legal blogger Matt Leichter who recently projected major tuition across the board.

By the 2021-2022 school year, Cornell Law School students can expect to shell out $79,800 and Yale Law School scholars aren’t much better off, with an expected tuition of $76,300, according to charts Leichter posted at The Law School Tuition Bubble.

Check out just how much tuition is expected to leap at some of the top schools:

Photo: The Law School Tuition Bubble

Put another, even more depressing way:

Photo: The Law School Tuition Bubble

Leichter used past tuition rates to predict future ones and only estimated for tuition — not extra fees like books or cost of living — so the real price tag will be even worse, according to Above The Law.

As if things weren’t bad enough, check out the 10 law schools with the most student debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.