Business Insider's Law School Ranking: 2014

At the end of the day, success in the legal industry still depends heavily on where you go to law school.

SurveyMonkey helped us survey more than 300 American legal professionals to determine the best law school, and this year Yale University replaced Harvard as the No. 1 school.

Click here to read our methodology.

For more on each school, read the full feature of the 50 Best Law Schools In America »





