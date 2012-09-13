Law School Grads To Future Students: Chill Out

Tulane Law School Library

Hey future lawyers, it’s a mistake to take law school rankings so seriously.Or so say recent law school graduates.



While Kaplan Test Prep found that 86 per cent of pre-law students take law school rankings very seriously, it also found that a rather small number of recent grads feel the same way, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Wednesday.

Kaplan asked graduates to rank what they would tell prospective students is the most important thing to consider when picking a school and only 17 per cent said the school’s ranking matters most.

So, the moral of the story is, at least according to the survey results, focus on job placement rates and not public perception.

