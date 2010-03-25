Law School Deans Oppose 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' Say It Limits Career Prospects

The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy has never attracted fervid support from any factions, but five law school deans chose sides last week at the urging of students from their respective schools.



The National Law Journal reports that in a letter to the Senate and the House Armed Services committees last week, law school deans from Stanford, Harvard, Yale, New York University, and UC Berkeley made clear their position that the policy should be repealed based on two issues:

It conflicts with their schools’ desire to educate a diverse crop of public servants, and

It denies law school students from “careers, training and scholarships,” which the deans wrote “directly obstructs [their] efforts, preventing some of our best and brightest from serving their country in the Armed Forces.”

In 2006, the Supreme Court upheld the law that restricts federal funds to law schools and universities that ban military recruiters on campus. Currently, Vermont Law School and William Mitchell College of Law are the only two law schools which bar recruiters from their campuses.

Read more at NLJ.

