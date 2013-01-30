Dramatic Chart Shows Just How Unpopular Law School Has Become

Law school applications are set to reach a 30-year low for the current academic year, The National Law Journal’s Karen Sloan reported Monday.



As of mid-January, 27,891 people had applied for places at U.S. law schools, Sloan reports, citing data from the Law School Admission Council.

At the present rate, there will be between 53,000 and 54,000 for the current academic year.

That’s fewer applicants than U.S. law schools have seen in the past three decades, Sloan reports, citing research by Ohio State University Moritz College of Law Professor Deborah Jones Merritt.

This chart posted by the NLJ says it all:

Photo: Law School Admission Council via The National Law Journal

