Law Professor Sues Above The Law For $22 Million

A law professor Above the Law nicknamed “The Nutty Professor” is suing the legal blog for $22 million over posts discussing the professor’s 2007 arrest for allegedly offering $20 for sex.



The charges were later dropped and University of Miami law professor Donald Marvin Jones claims ATL portrayed him in a negative false light, infringed his privacy and infringed a University copyright by using his faculty photo, according to The National Law Journal.

The suit also names ATL’s publisher and parent company, as well as its managing editor, David Lat.

Jones was arrested in August 2007 and Above the Law wrote about the incident three times in October, one time including a collage believed to be from a University of Miami student depicting Jones soliciting a prostitute, which Lat referred to as “irreverent, crass and politically incorrect humour.” The post also pointed out that Jones had not been convicted of anything.

The posts in question are here. In addition to damages, Jones wants the posts permanently removed.

Jones did not respond to the Law Journal’s requests for comment, and Lat declined to comment. The suit is filed in federal court in Florida.

The National Law Journal has additional detail and background about the suit here.

Above the Law Complaint



