A law professor tricked his students into lying, which shows why you should never talk to police

In 2008, Regent University law professor James Duane gave a lecture. The lecture gained traction online over the years (one version of the lecture video is up to five million YouTube views), but now it’s being rediscovered by fans of the hit Netflix show “Making A Murderer” on Reddit.

Much of Duane’s lecture feels particularly relevant given the relationship between the police and the suspects (innocent and otherwise) on the show. But there’s one particular part of the lecture that really drives home the point. About 18 minutes into the lecture, Duane asks his students a simple question about a crime that he described earlier.

The class’ response to the pop quiz shows you how easy it is to make false statements and construct a version of events that’s wrong, even if you believe you’re telling the truth.

Watch the entire lecture here.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

