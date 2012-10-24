They Don't Have Jobs But Recent Law Grads Still Think Law School Was Worth It

Photo: Brendan Loy

More than half of recent law grads are out of work or have jobs that don’t even require a law degree, according to a recent survey.But that doesn’t mean they regret racking up as much as $200,000 in law school debt.



The Kaplan Bar Review surveyed recent law grads this summer and found that 62 per cent of unemployed grads still believe they’ll get a job in the next three months, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Monday.

This is apparently despite the fact that only 55.2 per cent of 2011 grads were employed this summer in legal professions.

Out of the 700 or so grads surveyed by Kaplan, 37 per cent gave their education an “A” grade and more than half gave it a “B” grade.

And even though many legal industry watchers are calling law school a “scam,” even unemployed grads don’t seem to agree. Nobody gave their law school experience a failing grade.

