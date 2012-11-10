New York And New Jersey Might Be Struggling After Sandy But Law Firms Are Doing Just Fine

Photo: Eversheds LLP/Flickr

Parts of New York and New Jersey are still dealing with flooding, power outages, and a whole host of other problems, but recovery efforts are flourishing at area law firms.In a recent query about how they were affected by Hurricane Sandy, Above The Law discovered 71 per cent of those surveyed felt their firm or law school was “highly” or “adequately” prepared for the storm.



And a whopping 74 per cent revealed their organisations are back to working at pre-Sandy levels.

Those positive numbers have to come as a relief after dismal employment statistics revealed the industry saw little to no growth last quarter and has been stagnant for some time.

