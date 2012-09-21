BigLaw Partners Are Pulling In This Huge Income While The Legal Industry Suffers

A new survey reveals that big-time lawyers might earn more than you think, the AM Law Daily reported this week.



Over the past two years, partners at the nation’s biggest firms saw a 6.4 per cent increase in their average annual compensation – to a whopping $681,000.

These partners are making more, in part, because they’re charging clients more per hour than they were in 2010, according to the AM Law Daily.

The survey included law partners from the Am Law’s top 200 firms, the National Law Journal’s top 350 firms and the American Lawyer’s “Global 100.”

