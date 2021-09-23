A law firm is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides police with a tip that directly leads to finding Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie is pulled over by police officers near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah on August 12. The Moab Police Department via AP

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on Friday, saying they had not seen him in days.

A law firm is now offering $US20,000 ($AU27,395) to anyone who can directly lead investigators to his whereabouts.

A law firm with multiple Florida locations is offering a $US20,000 ($AU27,395) reward for a tip that directly leads law enforcement to Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s case.

Boohoff Law, a personal injury law firm, has an office in North Port, Florida, the location of Laundrie’s parents’ home. Laundrie was living at his parents’ house when they reported him missing last week as investigators searched for Petito.

Laundrie had declined to cooperate with police in their search for Petito, his fiancé.

Petito’s body was found Sunday and her death was subsequently determined to be a homicide. A federal arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Laundrie in relation to charges that he accessed “unauthorized access devices.” The indictment alleges he used an unauthorized debit card, following Petito’s death.

Boohoff Law announced Thursday it was offering the reward.

“A reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Brian Laundrie,” the law firm said in a statement. “Only one reward is offered. This reward is offered to the first person to supply information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie. This reward cannot be split.”

The statement encouraged anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Boohoff Law did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on Friday, telling police they had not seen him since the previous Tuesday, September 14, after he went for a hike at a sprawling nature preserve. Police have been searching for him in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for nearly a week.

