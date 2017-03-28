The UK law firm which won a bombshell Uber ruling is bringing a claim against Deliveroo

LONDON — Deliveroo riders might be entitled to maternity and paternity leave, sick pay, and redundancy pay if they win a new employment tribunal claim against the company.

For customers, it might mean that takeaway prices go up.

Law firm Leigh Day represented drivers in a landmark case against Uber last year, and has just begun a similar claim on behalf of 20 Deliveroo riders.

The firm is pushing for compensation for the riders, for Deliveroo’s “failure to give them the rights they are entitled to”, according to Annie Powell, a lawyer in Leigh Day’s employment team.

It’s also bringing a discrimination claim against Deliveroo over its minimum age hiring policy.

“Some clients who are 16 years old have been dismissed because Deliveroo has a new minimum age requirement,” said Powell. “We’re bringing age discrimination claims on their behalf.”

If Deliveroo loses the claim, it will have to put more cash aside to provide these basic rights. And the most likely way to fund that is by putting up its prices.

The case is slightly different to the Uber tribunal last year.

There, Uber drivers were classified as “workers,” which meant they were entitled to holiday pay and the minimum wage, but not redundancy pay.

Deliveroo riders are pushing for the higher “employee” status, which would give them additional rights, like a minimum notice period.

This, and the fact there are lots of riders signing up, means a ruling might not happen for more than a year.

Deliveroo has not responded to a request for comment.

