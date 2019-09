The amazing Law Shucks blog reports:



Due to recent reporting of previous layoffs, this is the first time we can confirm 10,000 people have been laid off from major law firms in the current wave. Since January 2008 (when Cadwalader kicked things off) – 10,540 people (4,281 lawyers / 6,259 staff) have lost their jobs.

