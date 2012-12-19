A Law Firm Hired Two Country Superstars For The Most Lavish Holiday Party Ever

Faith Hill

Photo: Youtube/faithhill

This law firm’s holiday party really beats all others.Texas-based Lanier Law hosted country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at its 20th annual invitation-only Christmas party this month, Chron.com reported.



But Mark and Becky Lanier’s guests should be used to this by now.

Last year, country band Rascal Flatts headlined the party, and in 2010, it was Sting who performed, according to Chron.

A few thousand clients were invited to the event, which also raised funds to supply health clinics in Guatemala’s most impoverished areas.

The Lanier Law firm has supported the program started by former Guatemalan vice president Rafael Espada, over the past few years.

