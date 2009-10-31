Law Firm Drinker Biddle Cuts Jobs, Lets Associates Keep Offices

Tipsters told Above the Law that law firm Drinker Biddle laid off 21 associates yesterday.



They will get a 3-month severance and will apparently have access to their offices.

It seems like it would be a little miserable to come hang out in what is in actuality your former office, but, even if it’s just for a short time, it can help cushion the blow.

Despite the fact that many firm layoffs have been economic-based, rather than performance-based, some firms looking to hire have excluded those who have been laid off.

So providing associates access to their office allows them to at least make and accept phone calls from inside the firm, which gives the appearance of still being employed. And while the falsity of that appearance will likely be revealed in fairly short order, it still gives the impression the firm had no choice, not that they did not want the associate around.

It’s a little thing, but when you are freshly unemployed, little things help.

