Law School Dean: It's Not The School's Fault Our Grads Bombed The Bar

Dean Don LeDuc

Photo: Cooleylawschool via YouTube

Somehow graduates of the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan managed to do so poorly on the bar exam, their dean is doubting the exam itself. The numbers really aren’t good — only 51 per cent of grads passed in 2012, compared to 78 per cent the previous year, according to Above The Law.



Well, Dean Don LeDuc came out with a statement last week, following pretty terrible numbers from other Michigan law schools too, questioning the state’s bar exam’s credibility.

He notes a marked decline in passage rates — University of Michigan saw a 10 per cent decrease from 2011 and Michigan State’s was down 21 per cent overall, to 66 per cent.

The thing is that, despite the disappointing numbers, Cooley’s bar passage rates have always lagged behind other schools.

Its average from 2007 to 2011 is at a mediocre 78 per cent, while University of Michigan, despite a massive drop, saw success rates of 83 per cent, according to LeDuc’s statement.

