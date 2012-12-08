Here's The Rule An Aussie Radio Show Could Have Broken By Pranking Kate Middleton's Nurse

An Australian radio show that reportedly duped a nurse working in Kate Middleton’s hospital might have violated Australia’s commercial radio codes of practice, Reuters’ Matthew Keys tweeted today.



The nurse was found dead and is suspected of killing herself after two Australian radio DJs, Mel Greig and Michael Christian, called the hospital pretending to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

The nurse, who has been identified as Jacintha Saldanha, answered the phone and transferred them to Kate Middleton’s room.

Matthew Keys pointed out that the prank might have broken a section of Australia’s radio codes of practice that prohibits shows that treat “participants in live hosted entertainment programs in a highly demeaning or highly exploitative manner.”

The radio show has apologized for the prank.



