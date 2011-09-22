LAW AND ORDER SVU: The DSK Episode

Law and Order: The DSK episode aired last night.



It was called “Scorched Earth.”

Our first impression was wow! this is a lot like the real-life scandal. They even name-dropped the man in the scandal the episode is ripping from the headlines.

“Another DSK,” says Olivia Benson.

The similarities were startling.

Of course, it was NYC SVU officers who were on the actual DSK case.

In the episode, the maid claims she was sexually assaulted by someone (who turns out to be a high-profile character, a candidate for Prime Minister) in the Presidential suite.

As the maid is in the hospital (presumably having a rape-kit done), the man she accuses is on his way to the airport and it’s the officers’ jobs to keep him from taking off.

It was impossible not to notice that the actress playing the her looks very similar to Nafi Diallo. The “DSK” actor is probably 20 years younger than his real-life counterpart, but he was still meant to be “40 years her senior.”

He’s described as “one of the most powerful men in the world.” (They make him sound like such a pimp.)

More similarities: the accused claims diplomatic immunity, which kind of happened in real life. Then he is caught and questioned in jail, where he denies everything.

“DSK” is a real charmer.

He sexily coos while telling the (attractive) cop interrogating him that a man is judged by his appetites. In court he acts intelligently defiant. “I’m not guilty!” He tells the judge, jumping in to answer for his lawyer.

Later outside, his lawyer tells reporters that his client will be declared innocent once his accuser’s “serious creditability issues come to light. And apparently the politician has CIA agents working for him to help him win. Pretty badass. He’s dressed pretty awesomely too. He’s wearing a pinstriped suit, red tie.

Meanwhile, back at the police station: they’re all concerned about the headline in a newspaper saying the maid was in it for the money. (Like what the NYPost printed.)

About half way through, we find out that she lied about her past. She, like the real maid, came to the U.S. because she was seeking diplomatic immunity. But she lied under oath about the circumstances she came in. This maid was “a victim of Shariah law.” (No clue what that means.)

Minutes later, drama! The prosecutors want to drop the case.

The climax hits at 10:50, when a third character comes into the mix: someone from the Sudan, in the episode. His job is to coach people to lie. In real life it’s the boyfriend, an alleged drug dealer, who deposited money into her account.

As the episode comes to an end, the SVU cops find that the maid has a pattern of past lying, but some people (like Olivia Benson) still believe her about the rape anyway. But then there’s a big differerence from the real case: A jury convicts him of the lesser charge. The police say he’ll spend a year in Rikers.

Then it’s over! That was fun. We’ll have a clip soon.

