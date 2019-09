CBS has “The Good Wife”; now NBC will have the bad husband.



“Law & Order: SVU” is planning an episode inspired by the divorce of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Kyle MacLachlan (of “Desperate Housewives” and “Sex and the City”) will play the man in question.

“SVU” is back with new episodes on September 21.

