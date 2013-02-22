'Law & Order: SVU' Will Air An Episode Inspired By Chris Brown And Rihanna's Domestic Abuse Case

Next week’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU” is bringing Rihanna’s 2009 domestic assault case with Chris Brown to life.



Brown assaulted the “We Found Love” singer back in 2009 before the Grammys.

The timing of the episode coincides with the pair recently getting back together.

Here’s how the “SVU” promo previews the episode:

“Next Wednesday, a familiar story of two celebrities, intertwined by abuse. But, get ready for the ‘Law & Order’ twist.”

Watch the promo below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The “twist” the show is marketing appears to show the female celebrity wind up dead, conveying a larger message to girls about the dangers of domestic violence.

Photo: YouTube screencap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.