'Law & Order: SVU' is making an episode about a Donald Trump-like character and rape case

NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise has a long history of dedicating episodes to stories “ripped from the headlines,” as the show likes to promote, and an upcoming episode of “Law & Order: SVU” will do just that when it tackles a Donald Trump-like character.

In an episode titled “Unstoppable” that is set to air on October 26, Gary Cole (“Veep”) will play a character described as a “wealthy and boorish man who makes a run for the White House,” according to Variety.

Aspects of the story are inspired by the civil lawsuit pending against the Republican presidential nominee by a woman who alleges she was raped by Trump when she was 13 years old in the mid-1990s.

The anonymous “Jane Doe” filed the lawsuit in June. Trump has denied the allegation. A hearing has been set for December 16 in a New York court.

According to Variety, the episode has been highly scrutinised within the walls of NBC. The story, written by a veteran of the show, Julie Martin, and showrunner Rick Eid, has undergone adjustments and the air date has changed numerous times. It was at one time slotted for November 9, the day after Election Day.

However, NBC has confirmed in the Variety story that the episode will air on October 26.

NBC has been in the midst of a Trump controversy since footage recently surfaced from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” segment featuring Trump. The tape captures him making lewd and aggresive comments about women. Since then dozens of GOP leaders and members of Congress have distanced themselves from Trump.

