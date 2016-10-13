Russian foreign minister: 'There are so many p---ies around the presidential campaign on both sides'

CNN Sergei Lavrov on CNN’s ‘Amanpour.’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday offered interesting take on Donald Trump’s recently leaked tape, on which he was caught on tape boasting that he could grab women “by the p—y” without consequence because of his celebrity status.

“Russia had its own Pussy Riot moment. What do you think of Donald Trump’s Pussy Riot moment?” CNN’s Christiane Amanpour asked Lavrov in an interview. She was referring to Pussy Riot, a Russian feminist punk rock band that had two of its members jailed for hooliganism in 2013, prompting a national debate about free speech, Russia’s policing practices, and authoritarianism.

“Well, I don’t know what this would … English is not my mother tongue, I don’t know if I would sound decent. There are so many p—ies around the presidential campaign on both sides that I prefer not to comment on this,” Lavrov said.

“Oh my goodness, I wasn’t expecting that,” laughed a stunned Amanpour.

Here’s the clip of the interaction:



Lavrov is due to discuss the situation in Syria with US Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday, Reuters reports. US-Russian relations have deteriorated in recent weeks to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War, amid tensions over Syria and the US alleging a Russian role in hacks of Democratic Party organisations.

