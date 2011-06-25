Screw The Hamptons And Take Your Shirt Off At This Bikini Brunch In Midtown

lavo

Remember those “recession-proof” boozy dance party brunches that were so popular with investment bankers and Europeans a few years back?The two main culprits, rival Meatpacking district clubs Merkato 55 and Bagatelle, have since closed, but now the party has moved to Midtown.

Lavo, an Italian steakhouse in the East 50s that turns into a nightclub after hours, kicked off its “F**k the Hamptons: Bikini Brunch” two weeks ago and while we were pretty sceptical that anyone would actually show up sans shirt, the photos prove otherwise.

Guest of a Guest shared some photos of last week’s party with us, so you can decide for yourself whether the party looks fun enough to keep you away from the beach this weekend.

At Lavo's brunch, everyone hops on the tables after downing $22 omelets

The food actually looks pretty good

Be prepared to drop a minimum of $400 for a bottle, though they go all the way up to $100,000

A bikini-clad waitress will freshen your ice bucket

Pink pants aren't unusual here -- this guy would also fit in at a Connecticut country club

The party is popular with Europeans

Bikinis are optional

But lots of people wear them anyway

Some choose to accessorize

Others go with Lavo branded swimwear

A bikini on stilts

The champagne flows through the afternoon

As do the magnums of rosé

At some point, confetti will rain down

Men are supposed to keep their shirts on

This guy didn't get the message

The party goes on until the sun sets

Then it's time to pay up

