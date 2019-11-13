Laverne Cox is keeping the 'naked' trend alive in an almost entirely sheer lace dress

- Laverne Cox attended the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.
- She arrived wearing a Hakan Akkaya gown, which was made from panels of black velvet and sheer lace.
- Cox also donned a pair of PVC heels that were almost entirely see-through.
- Her “naked”-style dress wasn’t the only standout look from the night: Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks also wore stunning ensembles.
Laverne Cox is keeping 2018’s “naked” fashion trend alive well into 2019.
On Monday, she attended the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere in Los Angeles, California, wearing a sheer gown designed by Hakan Akkaya. The long-sleeved, high-neck dress was made almost entirely from black lace, though two velvet panels were placed on the front and back of the bodice.
The gown also featured strategically-placed sequin strips across her chest.
Cox kept the rest of her look simple, wearing her blonde hair in a bun and going for smokey eye makeup with nude lip gloss. The actress also wore a clear pair of PVC heels that were almost entirely see-through.
Joining Cox on the purple carpet was Kristen Stewart, who wore a sparkly Kevin Germanier dress with two cutouts across the waist.
According to the designer’s Instagram page, her outfit was hand-embellished with upcycled Swarovski crystals.
Elizabeth Banks also donned a dazzling ensemble designed by David Koma. Her sleeveless dress had a plunging neckline, triangular cutouts around the waist, and an ankle-length sequin skirt.
